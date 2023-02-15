Man charged with murder after Valentina Cozma killed in fire
A man has been charged with murdering his former wife who was found dead in a house fire.
The body of Valentina Cozma, 40, was found inside her home in Campbell Road, Stoke-on-Trent, last Thursday. She died from smoke inhalation.
Georgian Constantin, 42, has also been charged with making threats to kill, Staffordshire Police said.
He is due to appear before magistrates at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Thursday.
