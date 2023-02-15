Two Stafford care homes to close amid recruitment struggle
Two care homes say they are to close after struggling to recruit staff.
Maple Court and Maple Lodge in Stafford can house a maximum of about 80 residents across the two sites in Rowley Park, Staffordshire.
HC One which runs them said: "Despite our best efforts... for some time now we have struggled to build and retain a full care team."
A man whose mother is a resident says he is "very disappointed" by the announcement.
Wishing to remain anonymous, he said: "The staff are great and I've had no complaints whatsoever." He added he was "now trying to find somewhere the care is as good as she's had".
In July 2021, Maple Court had an unannounced inspection by the independent regulator of health and adult social care, the Care and Quality Commission, and was deemed to "require improvement" in all areas.
Maple Lodge was rated as "good" in its most recent inspection in 2020.
The number of adults waiting for social care in England had risen sharply to more than 500,000 by May of last year, according to estimates by social work bosses.
Care work is often paid at minimum wage and low pay is cited as one of the reasons for people leaving or not wanting to work in the sector.
The man searching for a new home for his mother said: "Care workers don't get paid enough for what they do. I couldn't do their job. I understand that carers can get a better paid job working at a supermarket then a skilful job in care."
In December, a care company in Wolverhampton said it was losing potential employees to supermarkets because pay was more attractive there.
A spokeswoman for HC One said: "Despite our best efforts, and the investment of significant time and resource, for some time now we have struggled to build and retain a full care team at Maple Court, including crucial home leadership and nursing colleagues.
"Without these essential team members, it is becoming increasingly difficult to continue to sustain the levels of care at Maple Court that our residents rightly deserve. Due to the two homes sharing a site and critical facilities, this will significantly impact the service we provide at Maple Lodge, which cannot operate independently of Maple Court.
"Against the backdrop of sector-wide recruitment challenges and increasingly complex care requirements, we have carefully considered how these external factors are impacting the future of the care that we will be able to provide at the site shared by our Maple Court and Maple Lodge homes."
HC One added it would only close the homes once every resident had found suitable alternative care.