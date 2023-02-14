Staffordshire nurse apprentice, 58, says 'follow your dreams'
A woman will become a registered nurse next month after completing a degree apprenticeship at the age of 58.
Annette Walklate, who is based at University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) Trust, said she wanted to show that "anyone can do an apprenticeship".
She came to the healthcare profession aged 50, and in March will become a band five nurse.
"Don't be scared and follow your dreams," Ms Walklate said of the later-in-life achievment.
She explained: "People automatically assume that when you are on an apprenticeship, you're fresh out [of] school or college but my case is definitely not like that."
The degree apprenticeship has consisted of five 12-week placements, with study days at university twice a week.
On completion, Ms Walklate will start working in the critical care unit of Royal Stoke University Hospital.
"I wouldn't be anywhere now at my age if I hadn't got the support of an apprenticeship via Staffordshire University and UHNM," she said.
