Police seek Stoke-on-Trent murder suspect after house fire
Detectives are hunting for a 42-year-old Romanian man wanted on suspicion of a murder in Stoke-on-Trent.
It follows the death of 40-year-old Valentina Cozmai in a house fire on Campbell Road on Thursday afternoon.
Staffordshire Police said it believed Georgian Constantin, had travelled to London from his home in Stoke-on-Trent. He also has links to Southampton.
The force has asked people not to approach him, but to call 999 immediately with his location.
It issued its appeal in Romanian as well as English and said Ms Cozmai was also from Romania.
Det Supt Nicki Addison said the police wanted to locate him "as soon as possible" and asked anyone with information about his movements to call the force.
It also wants to hear from anyone who was on Campbell Road, between the junctions of Corporation Street and Boothen Old Road, between 14:00 and 15:30GMT on Thursday.
Trained officers were supporting Ms Cozmai's family, the force said.