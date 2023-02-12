Children at risk on busy A53 at Endon, say campaigners
Schoolchildren are at risk on a busy road in Staffordshire, said campaigners who held a protest calling for a crossing.
Residents of Endon have signed a petition asking the council to add safety measures to the A53 Leek Road.
The headteacher of St Luke's Academy said hundreds of children were crossing the road without any help.
Staffordshire County Council said keeping children safe on the roads was one of its top priorities.
Members of the community held the protest outside council offices in Stafford on Thursday.
Headteacher Nicky Danylyk described the road as an "accident waiting to happen".
"The children, the parents, the community - we've had enough now, we've got to stand up for the safety of our children," she said.
"We need to make sure our children are safe getting to and from school every day."
Ms Danylyk said the number of cars and lorries on the road has been increasing and there were no crossings or guards on the road.
"We can't sit back and let an accident happen, we can't risk children's lives or these parents lives," she added.
"it's not a new problem, it's a problem that has been going on for many years."
She said a petition had been signed by locals highlighting their concerns, as well as letters written by children from the schools on the road.
The council said it was trying to fill the vacant crossing patrol position and had provided temporary cover where possible.
It added that requests for new crossings are considered against all other local road improvement demands.