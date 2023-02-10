Woman dead in Stoke-on-Trent house fire
Published
A woman has died in a house fire in Stoke-on-Trent.
Emergency services were called to property on Campbell Road just before 15:00 GMT on Thursday.
The woman, in her 40s, was confirmed dead at the scene and no-one else was present, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Police have issued an appeal for CCTV footage that may form a picture of events.
Fire crews remain at the scene as investigation work takes place.
