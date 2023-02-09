Staffordshire paintings collection could fetch £80k
- Published
A private collection of paintings from a Staffordshire estate is hoped to make more than £80,000 at auction.
The 25 artworks, which are being sold individually, come from Grade II listed The Wodehouse near Wombourne.
Lots include seven paintings by little-known Wolverhampton artist James Shaw, and a still life said to feature a valuable Stradivarius violin.
Auctioneer Dreweatts described Mr Shaw as "obscure but talented".
Brandon Lindberg from Dreweatts said the collection of Old Masters and British Pictures was important since many of the artworks had never been on the market.
"It is rare to find ancestral collections like this as many have been sold over the past 50 years," he said.
"Those that are left are often in houses that are looked after by the National Trust, English Heritage or the Historic Houses association."
The Wodehouse was acquired by the Hellier family in the early 18th Century.
The Stradivarius, said to be one of the best preserved of its kind, was owned by the family for more than 200 years, said the auctioneers.
The painting in which the instrument is believed to feature is expected to reach up to £3,000.
Works by James Shaw, who trained at the Royal Academy in 1769, "shine an important light" on his achievements, said Dreweatts.
Mr Shaw was the younger brother of Reverend Thomas Shaw-Hellier, who changed his name in 1786 after inheriting the estate from lifelong friend Sir Samuel Hellier.
The estate has now passed to distant relatives.
The auction will take place on 2 March.
