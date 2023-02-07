British Army serviceman appears in court charged with terror offences
- Published
A member of the British Army accused of planting fake bombs at an RAF base has appeared in court.
Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, is alleged to have left three cannisters with wires at RAF Stafford on 2 January.
He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier, which heard he allegedly left the device "with the intention of inducing in another the belief the item was likely to explode or ignite".
Mr Khalife did not enter a plea during the court appearance.
The full terror charges also say he "elicited" personal information about soldiers from the Ministry of Defence Joint Personnel Administration System which was "likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism" in 2021.
Both offences are alleged to have taken place at RAF Stafford in Staffordshire.
Mr Khalife, of Beacon Barracks in Stafford, was remanded in custody until his next court appearance, which has been set for 17 February at the Old Bailey.
"These matters are very serious," chief magistrate Paul Goldspring told Mr Khalife.
"If you are convicted, you are going to face a prison sentence in years not months. Therefore this court's powers are insufficient."