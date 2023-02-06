Fatal Rugeley house fire caused by unextinguished cigarette
A house fire that killed a woman and three cats was started accidentally, an investigation has found.
Discarded smoking materials caused the blaze at an address off Crabtree Way in Rugeley just after 10:45 GMT on 31 January, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze but a woman, in her 60s, and the three animals were found dead inside.
The fire service has urged people to make sure cigarettes are fully put out.
"This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends during this difficult time," said Russ Brown, station manager.
"If you smoke in your home, we would urge you to be cautious and make sure your cigarette is fully extinguished and carefully disposed of."