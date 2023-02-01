Relief as 'disgusting' Biddulph alley set for revamp
- Published
A councillor said she was delighted an alleyway plagued by litter and dog mess will be tided up.
Jill Salt said she had been trying to establish who owned the alley between Slater Street and Edge View Court in Biddulph for more than three years.
It was hard because common land was divided between Staffordshire Moorlands District Council and Your Housing Group when some estates were built.
But Your Housing Group has now confirmed it will take on the task.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the company's regional housing manager Dave Lovatt told a recent meeting with councillors the alleyway was its responsibility.
"I will ensure it gets dealt with, and I will ensure all the hedges are cut back," he said.
Ms Salt, a Labour councillor representing Biddulph on the district council, said residents had complained over the "disgusting state" of the alleyway and this would create a more pleasant environment.
It'll mean a safer route to school, and a more pleasant route to school, because you can't get a buggy past with all the bushes and nettles and everything growing out," she said.
Resident Rebecca Blackhurst said the cut-through had attracted drug taking and broken bottles.
"At night it's lit, I do feel safe walking down it, but it's dirty and horrible. It's a bit grim," she said.