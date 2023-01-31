Potteries mobile living room helps people share worries
A pop-up living room in Stoke-on-Trent is helping people with their mental health by encouraging them to talk.
Fiona Wood started the Potteries branch of the Public Living Room project a year ago.
The project, which sets up spaces in which visitors feel comfortable enough to share worries, tours venues across the city.
"People are really loving it," said Ms Wood. "It's just a space for people to just come along, talk and just be."
Ms Wood, a transgender woman who has struggled with her own mental health, was inspired to set up in Stoke-on-Trent after visiting a public living room run by Camerados elsewhere.
"I've had transphobic attacks against me online and in person and it affects your mental health," she said.
"Talking together and in person just really really helps."
The pop-up has visited venues including Staffordshire University and takes over the Geek Retreat, Hanley, every first and third Tuesday of the month.
"We're talking to more people now," said Ms Wood, adding cost-of-living worries dominated. "People are getting out to not use the heating at home."
In warmer months, the team of three takes a gazebo out on to the city's streets, setting up sofas, dining furniture and sometimes bringing pets.
Currently the project is funded from Ms Wood's own pocket, but she hopes to raise money for transport.
"We've been hiring vans and it's very expensive -[so we're] looking to find a van and hope somebody can help by sponsoring the van," she said.
