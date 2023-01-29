NCA assisting in Staffordshire junior doctor sexual assault probe
The National Crime Agency (NCA) has confirmed it is helping with an investigation into a doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients.
The doctor, who has not been named, was arrested by Staffordshire Police in 2021 and released on bail.
The NHS has set up helplines and written to hundreds of families who may have concerns.
The doctor, who denies the allegations against him, was said to be co-operating with police.
The 35-year-old worked at two hospitals in Staffordshire before his suspension when concerns were first raised in 2018.
The NCA confirmed on Sunday it was assisting the Staffordshire Police inquiry.
A major incident review of the doctor's work in Dudley, West Midlands, and Stoke-on-Trent was launched by the Staffordshire force, the Sunday Times first reported in February.
The force was also reviewing its investigation into the same suspect in 2018 when concerns were raised by the parents of a vulnerable female at the Royal Stoke University Hospital in Staffordshire, the newspaper said.
Staffordshire Police concluded at the time there was not enough evidence to take more action.
The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The Sunday Times reported the alarm was then raised about the doctor while he was working at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley, and he was excluded from the hospital trust in March 2021.
The two NHS trusts involved, the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust and the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, said they were working with Staffordshire Police on its Operation Anzu inquiry.
Both have set up helplines for any parents or guardians who may have concerns.
The doctor no longer works at either hospital.
