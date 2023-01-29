Foden collector in Sandbach hopes to keep firm's memory alive
- Published
A man says he hopes his passion for one of the biggest names in the history of British truck manufacturing can keep its memory live.
John Sanderson has amassed a huge collection of Foden memorabilia at his farm in Sandbach, Cheshire, the town where the firm was based.
He became fascinated with the brand when he was five and said his hobby "has got out of hand".
"All the people call me 'Mr Foden'," he added.
"They're the best, they're local, everyone around here who delivered used Foden's, I went to school on Foden buses, it's been my life."
The firm was based in Sandbach from the 19th Century and was sold to an American firm in 1980 with the last badged Foden truck produced in 2006.
Over 70 years, Mr Sanderson said he bought nine of their trucks and restored six to show at local events.
He said the heyday of interest in them appeared to be on the decline since production ended but he still has phone calls from people wanting spare parts from his collection.
"If it says Foden on it, I collect it. There probably isn't much that I don't have. I've even got the remaining bricks out of Foden's old offices," he told BBC Radio Stoke.
