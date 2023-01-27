Lichfield debuts new music festival in shops and pubs
- Published
A free music festival will debut this weekend.
Lichfield Music Festival begins on Friday from 17:00 GMT, with 55 gigs in 15 venues by the time of the final performance on Sunday.
Shows take place in a mix of shops, bars and pubs and Ashley Yeates, from organiser Lichfield Arts, says they want to brighten up a cold month.
"Hopefully we will put some smiles on faces because January is a bit grey," he said.
The festival, funded by Lichfield District Council, will showcase genres including rock, reggae, folk and country.
"When you look at the list, we've been really lucky to get so many people," Mr Yeates said.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.