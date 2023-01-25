Skips plan to tackle Stoke-on-Trent fly-tipping
Skips are to be placed in two areas of Stoke-on-Trent in a bid to tackle fly-tipping which residents say has become a "real nuisance".
The eight skips are set for six streets in Northwood and Birches Head in March.
A similar initiative in the areas 18 months ago saw all the skips filled within an hour, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"Fly-tipping is a big problem in this area", according to resident Christina Talbot.
"I think this idea would help, although I don't think it is people from this area who are dumping their waste."
Local ward councillors Jean Bowers and Sabrina Bowers have released £1,100 in funding to launch the latest scheme.
They have appealed for volunteers to contact the Northwood Residents Association to help manage the rubbish.
Jeremy Brown, who lives on Acton Street, which is due for a skip, says he hopes the scheme will work.
"Around this end of the street, fly-tipping is bad - you see mattresses, beds and fridges, it has become a real nuisance," he said.
Resident, Pamela Howel added: "It's a good idea. Everyone has got rubbish they need to get rid of."