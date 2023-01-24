Tributes to 'much-loved' Nantwich man killed in M56 crash
The family of a man who died in an crash on the M56 has paid tribute to the "much-loved" husband and father.
Matthew Clarke, 48, from Nantwich, died after the BMW he was driving came off the carriageway on 20 January.
Cheshire Police was called to the crash site near junction 14 at 10:35 GMT following reports of a one vehicle collision.
Mr Clarke's family said it was "devastated" to have lost him and thanked police for their support.
A statement added: "Matt was a keen fisherman and Land Rover defender enthusiast.
"An active member of Corwen and District Angling Club, he ran the club's junior training days encouraging more youngsters into the sport, and was never happier than when out on the riverbank.
"He was a much-loved husband and devoted father and we will miss him and his quirky sense of humour forever," the statement said.
"We are devastated to have lost him and request privacy at this most difficult time".
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has further information is asked to contact Cheshire Police.
