Image issued after serious sexual assault in Wistaston
An image of a suspect has been released by police investigating a serious sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl.
The artist's impression of a man in a red jumper, frameless glasses and distinctive piercings was put out by Cheshire Constabulary.
The attack was reported on Oak Tree Walk, Wistaston, between 14:40 and 15:00 GMT on 16 January.
The teenager was able to give a detailed description of her assailant.
Police said he was in his late 20s, of slim build, with brown/red hair, a scar under his eye and stretcher piercings in both ears.
He was wearing dark blue jeans, a burgundy jumper and a mustard Trespass jacket.
Supt Claire Jesson said: "I would ask that residents please check any doorbell or CCTV footage again and if anything, no matter how small, stands out, please get in touch with officers and we will do the rest.
"The same goes to anyone who may have information that could assist us with our inquiries."