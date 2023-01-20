Man threw hot water at police during Stoke-on-Trent house fire
A man threw hot water at police officers while they attended a house fire in Stoke-on-Trent.
Staffordshire Police arrived at the property off Hartshill Road on Thursday morning alongside the fire and ambulance services.
A police officer also had an unnamed fluid thrown at his eye and sustained minor facial injuries.
Following police negotiation, a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
He was also arrested on suspicion of assault of a person occasioning them actual bodily harm, assault by beating of an emergency worker, and criminal damage to property under £5,000.
The fire was quickly extinguished, police said.
The suspect remains in police custody and inquiries are continuing.
