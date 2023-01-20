Six arrests after boy, 15, critical after stabbing in Meir
- Published
Six teenage boys have been arrested after a 15-year-old was stabbed.
The boy is in a critical condition after suffering facial and leg injuries at an address off Sandon Road in Meir, Staffordshire, on Thursday.
A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating and another 16-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old for wounding with intent.
A 17-year-old was held on suspicion of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm, Staffordshire Police said.
The youths, all from Stoke-on-Trent, remain in custody, the force added.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.