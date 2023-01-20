Burton-on-Trent classic car collection to fetch £80k
A "secret small car museum" of classic vehicles, some of which date back to the 1920s, is expected to sell for more than £80,000 at auction.
The 10 vehicles were collected by a retired businessman in Staffordshire, Hansons Auctioneers said.
The collection includes a 1923 Citroen two-seater, an Austin van, a rare 1941 Hudson 6 coupe, and a 1981 Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit.
Auctioneer Jim Ronan said they had been "hidden from view" in a barn.
Discovering them was like finding "a secret small car museum", he said.
The collector from Burton-on-Trent, who did not want to reveal his identity, decided the time was right in his retirement to sell so others could enjoy, the auctioneer said.
He bought them over 45 years and kept them initially in an aircraft hangar before moving them to a barn.
Mr Ronan said the collection was a "fantastic varied selection of classics" and they will be auctioned on 18 March at Bishton Hall in Wolseley Bridge.
