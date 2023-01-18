Flats and leisure centre plan for Tunstall Library and Baths

The library relocated from the Grade II listed building in 2022 and the baths shut in 2011

A Grade II listed former library and baths could be turned into flats and a leisure centre under new £8m plans.

Tunstall Library and Baths, Stoke-on-Trent, has been vacant since the library relocated in 2022, 11 years after the baths component closed.

The development would protect the heritage of the building and include apartments, the city council said.

Planning approval is to be sought later this year once details are drawn up, following consultation.

A sum of £3.35m from the government's Levelling Up Fund would go towards the project's anticipated £8m cost, the local authority explained.

Croft Architecture Ltd has been appointed to lead the scheme and director Carl Croft said he wanted to create homes as well as space for the local community to use.

"This may include a conference space for business or other meetings, and a leisure facility with a swimming pool," he said.

