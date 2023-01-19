Victorian market building in Burslem given listed status
A historic indoor market in Stoke-on-Trent has been given listed status 20 years after it closed down.
The Victorian Burslem Indoor Market, which was built in 1879, is currently unused but its future use is being looked at now it has grade II status.
It was named among The Victorian Society's top 10 most endangered sites in 2021.
Stuart Mee, from Historic England, said it was delighted the listing would help protect the city landmark.
"Burslem's Market Hall can be appreciated in the context of the Victorian town's wealth and civic pride," he said.
"Overall, the building is an architecturally well-considered one with good quality detailing, which used innovative technology to achieve its scale and function, and it informs us of the late 19th Century commerce and civic ambition in Burslem."
It has been listed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.
The building was at the centre of Burslem's commercial life and gives insight into the town's wealth, status and civic ambition in the late 19th Century, Stoke-on-Trent City Council, which owns it, said.
Feasibility studies are being undertaken to look at potential future uses of the site to enhance the historic building, it added.
Councillor Daniel Jellyman, cabinet member for regeneration, infrastructure and heritage, said the decision was "fantastic news".
"It's so important that we protect the unique heritage of our towns and buildings which are part of family memories and local stories," he said.