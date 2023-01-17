Cause of fire at Leopard pub in Burslem remains unknown
- Published
The cause of a fire that ripped through a landmark Stoke-on-Trent pub a year ago remains unknown, said police.
About 40 firefighters tackled the blaze at The Leopard Hotel in Burslem last January, and some homes were evacuated.
Investigators were not allowed site access in the aftermath due to building safety concerns, preventing the cause from being identified, police said.
Four men arrested and bailed on suspicion of arson and burglary have been released.
Staffordshire Police confirmed no further action would be taken against the men.
The pub was known as the place where in 1765 Josiah Wedgwood and James Brindley met to discuss building the Trent and Mersey Canal. It had been closed throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year, the force thanked the local community for its patience while part of Market Place and other areas were closed following the fire.