Cost of living: Heater bought to save money explodes in 'fireball'
A portable heater bought by a pensioner to save money exploded in a "fireball" and damaged his home.
Ray Baines from Blurton, Stoke-on-Trent, bought the heater from an auction website to heat the home he shares with his wife.
When it began smoking he managed to move it to his back door before it caught fire.
"I know for a fact that if it had happened in the house, the whole house would have blasted away," he said.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said three crews were called to an address off Magdalen Road just before 08:45 GMT on Tuesday.
Mr Baines said he had got up in the morning to deal with his pets when he realised there was a problem, urged his wife to call the fire brigade while he moved the gas cannister-powered heater away.
"[It went] kaboom," he said. "It was a very loud fireball going up above the house."
The fire caused severe damage to his back door, which now needs replacing along with three windows, pipes and a fence panel.
Mr Baines, 68, said he bought the heater to try and get through the winter amid the cost of living crisis.
"My bills are coming in very high but I'm trying to hold on to as much money to last me," he said.
Duncan Palin, of the fire prevention department at Cheshire Fire Service, said it was important to buy goods with a British Standard Kitemark or a European safety mark.
"Don't buy second-hand," he told BBC Radio Stoke. "If you do need to buy second-hand, check the item for any damage and if you are unsure, leave it - don't go buying it.
He said the service had seen the impact of the cost of living crisis on people's decisions about how to heat their homes.
"You recognise people have got some really, really difficult choices to make with how they use money and we have seen different ways of people thinking they can heat their home," he said.