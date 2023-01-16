Stoke-on-Trent man jailed for killing neighbour in phone row
- Published
A man has been jailed for life for stabbing his neighbour to death in a row over a mobile phone theft.
Nathan Miotk pleaded guilty to killing Florin-Dumitru Ciurar on 4 August last year at his flat in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent.
A Newton hearing to determine the facts of the case saw a judge confirm the charge as murder.
The 45-year-old was sentenced to a minimum term of 22 years at Stafford Crown Court.
Miotk and Mr Ciurar were neighbours at Cromwell Court in Stafford Street but days before the killing, police said he stole the victim's mobile phone.
Miotk was then evicted from his flat over violent disorder before Mr Ciurar confronted him over the theft.
The 37-year-old was last seen going into his home just before 22:00 BST on 3 August and detectives found him dead in his flat five days later.
Mr Ciurar died from multiple stab wounds to his neck, a post-mortem examination found.
CCTV footage revealed drug user Miotk had twice tried to use the victim's debit card to get cash and his door fob to get into Cromwell Court after his death, Staffordshire Police said.
He was arrested on 9 August and officers said he subsequently admitted the killing and then covering his body with clothing in a bit to prevent detection.
Det Insp Ian Fitzgerald said: "Miotk was an aggressive and highly dangerous man who admitted stabbing the victim in a frenzy in order to steal his property for personal gain.
"I am pleased he has been handed a lengthy custodial sentence for his crime and hope this provides some comfort to Mr Ciurar's family," he added.
"Our thoughts remain with them, and Mr Ciurar's friends, as they continue to come to terms with their loss."