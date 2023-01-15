Lichfield mother to cycle length of UK in son's memory
- Published
A mother whose son died from a brain tumour when he was six is aiming to raise £22,000 by cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats with her sister.
Dawn Stakounis, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, plans to start the challenge for Children with Cancer UK on 12 May.
The 63-year-old's son died in 1989 but she said she was only able to reflect and talk about it recently.
"He was a lovely, bubbly little boy, he was fantastic," Mrs Stakounis said.
Her son, Christopher, was diagnosed with the tumour in 1988 and doctors found it was inoperable.
Mrs Stakounis told BBC Radio WM she had thrown herself into work after he had died.
"A lot of the time I worked a lot and put all my emphasis in work. It's only now, 34 years later, that I feel I can reflect and even talk about it in this way," she said.
When she retired in 2013 she began completing cycling and running challenge with her sister, Sharon, and raised £22,000 in eight years for Children with Cancer UK.
"Sharon is always enthusiastic and helps keep me going when things become a bit tough," she said.
The pair decided to match their charity achievements so far by cycling 1,000 miles from Land's End to John O'Groats and raise more than £22,000 in one go.
"It's going to be a huge challenge. Everybody wants to do something to help us. We're so excited about it," Mrs Stakounis said.