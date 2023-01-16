Fortnight of roadworks on A34 in Staffordshire
Drivers are being warned of two weeks of roadworks as part of a resurfacing scheme on the A34 in Staffordshire.
Exploratory works are due to be carried out by the county council along the road near Stone ahead of the planned resurfacing in April.
Overnight works begin on Monday followed by daytime lane closures for five days from 23 January.
Access for residents and businesses will be maintained where possible, the council says.
The night-time work from Monday will see the B5026 Eccleshall Road closed for five nights with lane closures on the A520 Stafford Road and The Fillybrooks/Walton roundabout on the A34.
