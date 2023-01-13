Home Office signs lease for base in Stoke-on-Trent
The Home Office has signed a lease for a base, after committing to creating about 500 new jobs in Stoke-on-Trent.
It has agreed a deal for office space - totalling more than 38,000 sq ft (3,530 sq m) - at city council building Two Smithfield in Hanley.
The first 100 vacancies have been filled and roles being advertised include 160 customer services jobs.
The Home Office has announced it is establishing a new hub, different to Two Smithfield, in the city.
The government-wide Places for Growth programme will relocate 22,000 roles from London by 2030, including 50% of UK-based senior civil service roles, the council said.
In March, the first employees are expected to move into Two Smithfield.
'More footfall'
Roles being advertised include 160 customer services administrative officers, with more to follow across the customer services, digital and operational teams, the council stated.
It said Two Smithfield was a "key location" in the city centre and formed part of the wider Smithfield development - business premises, apartments and a hotel - which "already supports thousands of jobs".
Council leader Abi Brown added she would urge "job-seekers, school leavers and university graduates" to explore local opportunities being created by the Home Office.
Conservative Ms Brown said the authority was "absolutely delighted" to be welcoming the government department to Stoke-on-Trent in a move that would make the Home Office a major employer in the city.
"The addition of the Home Office will help to cement Smithfield as a key city centre gateway and attract more footfall to Hanley and the surrounding areas."
