Machinery fall damaged signal box at £60m Stoke-on-Trent project
- Published
A piling rig which fell in Stoke-on-Trent damaged a signal box which was earmarked to become a cafe bar, developers said.
The machinery fell at the £60m Goods Yard development on Monday.
"No-one was hurt, but it's caused some limited damage to the former signal box," a spokesperson for Capital&Centric said.
The A52 Glebe Street is expected to be closed until the weekend as a result of the fall.
"We're working closely with the construction contractors, responsible for managing the site, who will rectify the issue and investigate the circumstances," the developers said.
The firm added the rig was expected to be taken down in sections throughout the week, rather than being removed in one piece.
"In response to health and safety advice, Glebe Street will remain closed until further notice.
"Diversions will remain in place for vehicles and buses. We thank people for their co-operation and apologise for the on-going disruption to travel," a spokesperson for the city council said.
The site, which is next to the station, is being revamped under one of the city's major levelling-up projects. It is set to include 174 "New York loft-style" apartments, a new public square and a canal-side jetty as the water's edge is reopened to the public.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk