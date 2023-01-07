Cheshire East Council residents face 4.9% tax increase
A council tax increase of 4.99% has been proposed for people living in the Cheshire East Council area.
The authority said it was needed to pay for the rising costs of social care.
It will also consider "radical changes" to its spending, because it said the council tax hike would not be enough to cover its increasing costs.
That could mean changes to garden waste collection charges, maintenance of green spaces, parking charging, leisure provision and library opening times.
The council has opened its budget proposals for the new financial year up for comments.
It said rising fuel and energy costs, wages and the cost of borrowing for major infrastructure projects had all affected its spending forecasts.
Councillor Amanda Stott, chair of the council's finance sub-committee, said: "The national and international economic situation over the past year has meant that we have to make significant changes to our financial strategy."
She promised further consultation, if it decides to go ahead with changes to services.