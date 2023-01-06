Staffordshire truckers jailed for laundering up to £45m
- Published
Six men have been jailed for their role in the illegal laundering of up to £45m.
The road haulage operators from Staffordshire used their company, Genesis 2014 (UK) Ltd, to collect huge sums of cash from across England and transport it to London.
It was then transferred onwards and legitimised, prosecutors said.
The men were convicted of conspiracy to launder cash and sentenced at Stoke Crown Court.
An investigation by the Regional Organised Crime Unit for the West Midlands found the total amount of cash at issue was between £30m and £45m depending on the size of the loads for each journey.
The firm's boss Marcus Justin Hughes, 52, used an encrypted network phone, known as Encrochat, to communicate with a convicted fraudster in Dubai, the court heard.
Hughes, of Millers View in Cheadle, was sentenced to 14 years in jail for two counts of conspiracy to launder cash.
His business associate Simon Davies, 52, of Cheddleton Park Avenue, Leek, was jailed for eight years for one count of the same offence.
The company's transport planners Leon Woolley, 44, of Broadway, Meir, and Liam Bailey, 23, of no fixed address, were sentenced to five years and six months and three years six months in prison respectively.
Nicholas Fern, 51, of Cornwall Drive, Stafford and Damion Morgan, 25, of Lansbury Grove, Meir, worked at the firm as drivers.
They were each sentenced to five and a half years in jail.