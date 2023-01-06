'Wonderful father' named as Staffordshire fatal crash victim
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "wonderful father" who died following a two-car crash.
Guy Redfern, 45, from Waterhouses, Staffordshire, died after the blue Mini he was driving crashed with a red Fiat on Ashbourne Road in Winkhill.
His family said they were "devastated by the tragic loss of his life".
"He was a wonderful father and much-loved son, brother and husband and he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends," they said.
Officers were continuing to support them, said Staffordshire Police.
A woman in her 50s and a 17-year-old girl in the Fiat were taken to hospital for further assessment.
Any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage of the crash, which happened at about 18:30 GMT on 2 January, are asked to contact the force.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.