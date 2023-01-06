Stoke-on-Trent council tax rise to support social care budget increase
- Published
Council tax in Stoke-on-Trent could rise by almost 5% to increase the funding available for vulnerable children and adults.
The city council is considering increasing the budget for those services to £178.5m in the next financial year, a rise of £24m.
Its proposals would see people in 93% of homes pay an additional 94p a week in council tax, or £48.84 for the year.
A consultation on the budget proposals has started.
Council leader Abi Brown said: "There is no doubt that as a city we are at a critical juncture, with the cost of living crisis and winter pressures impacting on residents and communities."
But, she said the Conservative-run authority could not allow financial pressures to stop it carrying out its work for vulnerable people.
She also said it must not "derail our exciting regeneration projects and deprive our city of the investment, jobs and opportunities that they will bring".
The authority said its council tax remained the eighth lowest compared to 93 metropolitan and unitary authorities in the country.
It is also proposing savings of £11.5m and will consult on the £6.9m which could affect front-line services.