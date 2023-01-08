Lichfield father on brink of homelessness gets £2,000 donation
- Published
A father-of-two who was on the brink of homelessness after losing his job has received almost £2,000 from strangers.
Tyrone Antonio, 34, from Lichfield, was working as a supported living housing assistant when he lost his job and was unable to pay rent or bills.
He contacted Lichfield District Council which referred him to online platform Beam, which supports homeless people.
Through it, more than 30 members of the public raised £1,870 to help him get back into work.
The money is to help him pay for childcare, a new laptop, work clothes and travel costs, with the council organising social housing for Mr Antonio.
He said losing his job during the cost-of-living crisis was an "isolating experience".
"All my family are in London, which is two hours from me so I'm up here on my own," he explained.
"I don't want to worry them as they're struggling with the cost of living too."
Members of the public were able to view Mr Antonio's campaign through Beam, enabling individuals to sponsor him directly and get updates on how their donations had helped.
He said he had found it hard to ask for help but was grateful to those who had donated.
"I used to help people with disabilities and learning difficulties who were facing homelessness - I never thought I'd be the person in this position too," he said.
"I'm grateful knowing there are people taking their time and money to support people like myself."