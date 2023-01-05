Five months of M6 overnight closures announced
- Published
A Staffordshire stretch of the M6 is set for multiple overnight closures for works including the installation of new safety barriers.
Various sections will shut between 16 January and 22 June while resurfacing work is also carried out.
Under the scheme, the carriageway will be reduced to three lanes in both directions, National Highways says.
The first phase of overnight closures gets under way from Friday.
It affects the northbound carriageway between junctions 15 and 16 until Sunday.
The closures will run from 21:00 to 06:00 GMT and will also be in place on Tuesday.
National Highways project manager, Patricia Dray, said: "The existing bridge parapets and adjacent barrier have reached the end of their serviceable life and need to be replaced to maintain safety for people using our roads."
'Disruption for drivers'
She added: "We appreciate there will be some disruption for drivers and those living nearby but will make every effort to manage noise levels and minimise the impacts of this essential safety work where possible."
Closures are also scheduled to take place between 20:00 and 06:00 on the following dates:
23 January to 28 January - southbound closed from junction 16 to 15
30 January to 4 February - southbound closed from junction 16 to 15
6 February to 11 February - southbound closed from junction 17 to 15
13 February to 18 February - northbound closed from junction 15 to 16
20 February to 25 February - northbound closed from junction 15 to 16
10 May to 16 May - northbound closed from junction 15 to 16
16 June to 22 June - southbound closed from junction 17 to 15