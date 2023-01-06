Friendship blooms as Stafford woman opens home to Ukrainian refugee
- Published
A helping hand of support has turned into a lifelong friendship for a Ukrainian refugee and the woman who welcomed her into her home.
Rimma Kovandova fled the war-torn country in March and was offered a place to live in Stafford with host Penny Jarvis.
Nine months on, the pair celebrated Ms Kovandova's first Christmas in the UK.
She now has a flat of her own, near to her former host.
Ms Kovandova was born in Crimea, but at the outbreak of last year's invasion she was living in Odessa and working as an accountant.
She first met Mrs Jarvis and her husband at the airport when she arrived in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, and instantly struck up a friendship.
The host, who is retired, said: "There was no question, we just wanted to help.
"At the airport, we just hugged each other. It was really strange driving home with her in the back of the car - a complete stranger."
She said their friendship had bloomed and they had shared "lots of personal secrets".
With hopes she can soon return, Ms Kovandova plans to return the favour and invite her hosts over to her home in Ukraine when the war is over.