Woman in 70s killed in two-car crash in Cannock
A police force has informed the watchdog after a woman died in a car crash on New Year's Day.
Emergency services were called to the Longford Island, Cannock, at about 16:10 GMT following a collision between a red Peugeot 306 and a blue Ford Kuga.
A woman in her 70s, from the Peugeot, was confirmed dead at the scene.
Staffordshire Police said following the crash, the occupants of the Ford Kuga left their vehicle and got into a Ford Focus which then left the scene.
"The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed due to recent police contact involving the Ford Kuga and the Ford Focus," a force spokesperson said.
The woman's next of kin are being supported by specially-trained officers.
A file will be prepared for the coroner, police said.
Officers added they were keen to speak to anyone who saw the Ford Kuga and Focus before and after the crash.
