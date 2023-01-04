Crewe bus station to close for demolition work to start
A bus station will close for demolition and be replaced with temporary facilities as part of the redevelopment of a town's shopping area.
The Royal Arcade scheme in Crewe will see a new bus station built by the end of the year, Cheshire East Council said.
The closure on Wednesday will see eight temporary stands used for services while the work is carried out.
A multi-storey car park will also be constructed as part of the work.
Buses will run via a one-way system and enter the site from Victoria Street and exit onto Delamere Street.
The temporary site will also have passenger shelters and cycle stands.
The footpath along the Royal Arcade site, on Delamere Street, will shut for three months for drainage and highways works.
The scheme is to be delivered in two phases with a leisure-led development to follow after the bus station and car park are built.
The council bought the Royal Arcade shopping area in 2015 and work began last April.
