'Cherished' teenager killed in Alrewas crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "cherished" teenager who was killed in a crash on New Year's Day.
Brandon Sutton, 18, was walking along Kings Bromley Road in Alrewas, Staffordshire, at 03:35 GMT when he was hit by a blue Volkswagen Golf.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Staffordshire Police said the driver of the Golf stayed at the scene and was helping its officers with their inquiries.
In a statement, Mr Sutton's family said: "Life will simply never be the same again - our hearts are shattered."
Staffordshire Police urged any witnesses, or those with relevant dashcam footage of the area at the time, to come forward.
