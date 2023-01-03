Status Quo mega fan li-li-li-likes new exhibition
A Status Quo fan says he li-li-li-likes that his huge album collection will be part of a London exhibition showcasing the band.
Fittingly for a group famous for singing "whatever you want", Andy Campbell believes his exhaustive set of Quo memorabilia is the world's best.
He said Barbican Music Library staff spotted him in a BBC article and got in touch to display his records.
"I never expected to get this far," he said. "It's an honour."
The 71-year-old appeared on BBC Radio Stoke in 2021 to talk about the complete record collection he had amassed, save for one album.
After he appeared, his sister and brother-in-law bought it for him from a collector in Germany.
Having seen his dedication to the band, Barbican Music Library decided to put together an exhibition, from 16 February, featuring his albums.
The free event will run until 22 May and is also set to feature posters, photographs and other memorabilia from Status Quo's fan club.
Mr Campbell said he had already heard from other fans on social media fan sites who were excited about the project.
"I've had people saying they are looking forward to it [and] going to go," he explained. "They've said what a fantastic collection it is."
