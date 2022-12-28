Boy, 14, arrested after Stoke-on-Trent shopping centre stabbing
A 14-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a boy, 13, was stabbed at a shopping centre in Stoke-on-Trent.
The victim remains in a stable condition in hospital with leg and neck injuries, Staffordshire Police said, after the attack on Boxing Day.
Emergency services were called to the Potteries Centre at 15:00 GMT.
The suspect, who is also accused of robbery and grievous bodily harm, has been released on bail, the force said.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
