Stafford Christmas dinners aim to give homeless people hope
- Published
A Christmas Day dinner is being laid on for homeless and vulnerable people in Stafford thanks to dozens of volunteers.
The charity House of Bread is behind the plans, and has also been delivering takeaways to help people during the cost of living crisis.
The effort is aimed at giving people hope over the next few days, director Will Morris said.
"That's very important when life is overwhelming you for whatever reason."
Food and other items have been donated by residents and local firms towards the turkey dinners with all the trimmings.
Three Christmas dinners were also held over the past few days for about 30 at each sitting, as Mr Morris said some of those the charity supports can find Christmas Day itself too overwhelming.
"It's just taking that huge pressure that society often inappropriately puts on Christmas Day and for our friends that's just too much emotionally," he said.
More than 100 volunteers have pitched in to help, including Maureen Powell.
"I and the volunteers will say, we get more out of this than we put in. It's just fantastic to share what we have," she said.
Wayne was among the people who came to a dinner during the week and said without it "there'd be nowhere else to make that possible".
