Rescued pup starts new life as therapy dog in Burton upon Trent
A puppy who was almost sold at a car boot sale is now helping to transform lives as a therapy dog.
Shih Tzu Chilli was six weeks old when she was found in a poor condition tethered to the side of a van along with a crossbreed puppy in July 2021.
She was taken to a Staffordshire RSPCA centre and treated for anaemia, fleas, worms and dental disease.
Chilli has since qualified as a Pets As Therapy (PAT) dog for care home residents.
At the Hillfield Animal Home, Chilli was reunited with her sibling Bean, who was subsequently found at another address in the county following an investigation by the charity.
The duo had a new shot at life when Julia Sanders fostered then adopted them last Christmas.
Thanks to their gentle and calm natures, both dogs passed their assessments to become therapy dogs a few months later with flying colours, the RSPCA said.
They now make weekly visits to Charlotte James Care Home in Burton upon Trent, where they are adored by the residents, some of whom have dementia and physical disabilities.
They are also regular visitors at Thomas Russell Infants School in Barton under Needwood.
Ms Sanders said: "After their difficult start in life it's heart-warming to see how Chilli and Bean are lighting up people's lives and I hope to extend their visits to local hospitals and hospices in the future."
"For some of our residents it brings back memories of when they owned a pet and it brings them so much happiness," Jess Piper, manager at Charlotte James Care Home, said.
New figures have shown a 25% rise in the number of pets abandoned, along with a 13% rise in neglect incidents being dealt with by RSPCA rescue teams.
Pets as Therapy is a national charity that enhances the health and wellbeing of thousands of people in communities across the UK and strives to ensure that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, has access to the companionship of an animal.
