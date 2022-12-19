Teen killed in M6 crash has 'dream job taken away'
A woman fatally hurt in an M6 crash died shortly before starting her "dream career" with British Airways, her family said.
Chloe Williams, 19, from Dudley, was a passenger in one of three cars involved in a collision between junctions 16 to 17 at Sandbach, Cheshire, on 2 December.
A man, 27, from Rossendale, Lancashire, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been bailed.
Ms Williams died in hospital.
Her family described her as "beautiful" and said they had lost a daughter in the most "tragic way".
A statement said: "She was about to start her dream career and has now had all that taken away."
The crash happened at about 17:15 GMT, with police continuing to appeal for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
