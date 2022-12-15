Tamworth Castle to be lit up in winter loneliness campaign
A castle will be illuminated with green lights as part of a campaign to highlight loneliness over Christmas.
Tamworth Castle and other buildings in Staffordshire will be lit up on 21 December in the initiative by the county council.
The day has been picked as it has the fewest hours of daylight in the year and is also known as the shortest day.
Residents are being encouraged to place a green light in their window and post photos on social media.
The campaign also involves the suicide prevention charity Samaritans and Tamworth Borough Council.
Cost of living pressures may be adding to issues for people living on their own over Christmas, borough councillor Martin Summers said.
"Illuminating the longest night is a simple way of showing people that they have someone to talk to if they're feeling lonely or upset over Christmas," he added.
