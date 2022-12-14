Finish date proposed for £1.5m Stone park revamp
- Published
A £1.5m project to overhaul a town's park and add skateboard facilities and play areas could be finished next year, a council says.
The proposals for Westbridge Park in Stone, Staffordshire, also include events and picnic space.
A planning application is due to be submitted in the next few days, Stafford Borough Council said.
If approved, work should start in April and finish in October, the authority added.
The proposals were aimed in part at attracting holidaymakers narrowboating on the nearby canal to stop and visit Stone, councillor Carolyn Trowbridge explained.
"Westbridge Park is such a key part of our overall leisure, tourism and visitor offer," she said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk