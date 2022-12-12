New Smithfield car park for regenerated Stoke-on-Trent
- Published
A new multi million-pound car park has opened in Stoke-on-Trent.
The site at the Smithfield development was due to be operational in October but opened on Monday after further safety checks were carried out.
There are more than 700 spaces, and drivers can park all day for just £1 until 1 January, the city council says.
It is part of a wider regeneration of the Smithfield area in Hanley comprising apartments and offices.
Councillor Daniel Jellyman said the arrival of roller shutters for the entrance and exit had been delayed, but would be installed in the next couple of weeks.
He said the new car park complemented the work that had been going on in the area.
"For starters we've got a really successful Hilton Hotel that opened in the city a couple of years ago, that's always almost full of tourists and businessmen and women staying in the city," he said.
"We've got over 150 apartments opposite the car park, we've got another 100-plus other apartments on their way in the old police station and in the old city centre library."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk