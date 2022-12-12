Psychologists support staff after Biddulph pupil death
Psychologists are supporting staff and pupils at a primary school following the death of a pupil, a council has said.
The BBC understands the unnamed child did not die on Kingsfield First School premises in Biddulph, Staffordshire, but the county council says it will not comment further at this stage.
Staffordshire Police says the circumstances are not suspicious.
Letters informing parents of the news were sent home on Friday.
The councillor responsible for education, Jonathan Price, said everyone was "deeply saddened" and his "thoughts are very much with [the child's] family and friends today".
