Two arrests over death of Tamworth man Rubin Blount
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of killing a 28-year-old man.
Staffordshire Police said it received reports of concern for Rubin Blount's welfare at about 13:30 GMT on Sunday 27 November.
The Tamworth resident was taken in a critical condition to Sutton Coldfield's Good Hope Hospital where he died three days later.
A 60-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, also from Tamworth, were detained on suspicion of manslaughter.
They have since been released on conditional police bail pending further inquiries.
The force is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.
Mr Blount's family was being supported by specially-trained officers, police said.
