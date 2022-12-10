Crewe town centre to lose Post Office due to WHSmith store closure
A town centre in Cheshire is set to lose its Post Office services after WHSmith said the store in which it was based would close next year.
The shop, in Crewe's Victoria Centre, would shut as the stationery retailer was "unable to trade viably from this location", a WHSmith spokesperson said.
Talks were under way to find a franchise partner to continue services within the town, the Post Office said.
The store was expected to close in March 2023.
A WHSmith spokesperson said: "We are disappointed to be losing our presence in Crewe and remain very thankful to our customers for their support."
A Post Office spokesperson said: "We are working hard to maintain service in the area.
"We have had interest expressed by a retailer. Talks are at an early stage," they added.
